Woman killed in Redmond hit-and-run

Redmond police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car on Old Redmond Road before 5 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died.

Police had to close the westbound and eastbound lanes between 143rd Avenue Northeast and 144th Avenue Northeast.

A description of the car involved has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.