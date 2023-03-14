Woman killed in Redmond hit-and-run
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car on Old Redmond Road before 5 a.m.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died.
Police had to close the westbound and eastbound lanes between 143rd Avenue Northeast and 144th Avenue Northeast.
A description of the car involved has not been released.
The investigation remains ongoing.