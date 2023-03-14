Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in Redmond hit-and-run

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Redmond
REDMOND, Wash. - Redmond police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run Tuesday morning. 

Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a car on Old Redmond Road before 5 a.m.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but later died. 

Police had to close the westbound and eastbound lanes between 143rd Avenue Northeast and 144th Avenue Northeast. 

A description of the car involved has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing. 