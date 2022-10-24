Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in hit-and-run on Rainier Avenue in South Seattle

SEATTLE - Seattle police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash on Rainier Avenue from last week. 

On Friday night, officers responded to a report of a 66-year-old woman in the roadway near Rainier Avenue South and South Walden Street. 

According to police, they believe a driver in a dark-colored sedan hit the woman and drove away from the scene. 

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Seattle Police Department at 206-684-8923.