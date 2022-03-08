Woman killed in DuPont car crash

article

A 21-year-old woman was killed after her car went off-road and hit a tree in DuPont.

According to witnesses, the woman tried to pass a large truck towing a trailer along Nisqually Rd SW, but lost control of her SUV near the bend above the Nisqually River. This stretch does not have jersey barriers, and the driver went off-road and down an embankment, crashing into a tree.

Deputies and fire personnel arrived and located the car, then pulled it up with a tow truck.

The woman was declared dead at the scene.

RELATED: WSDOT: Tacoma contractors severely injured in crash on I-5

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: