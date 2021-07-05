Woman killed during domestic violence shooting inside Sam's Tavern in Bellevue

A woman has died after a shooting inside Sam's Tavern in Bellevue late Monday night.

Bellevue Police responded to the 900 block of 108th Ave NE for reports of a shooting around 10:38 p.m. on July 5.

Police declared the incident a "domestic violence homicide investigation." According to police, a man barged into the bar and shot the victim.

The suspect ran from the scene but was taken into custody just before midnight.

This is a developing story.

