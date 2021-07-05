Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed during domestic violence shooting inside Sam's Tavern in Bellevue

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Updated 36 mins ago
Bellevue
Q13 FOX

Woman shot and killed inside Bellevue bar

Police say a man barged into Sam's Tavern and shot a woman. It appears to be a domestic violence related incident and the suspect is still on the loose

BELLEVUE, Wash. - A woman has died after a shooting inside Sam's Tavern in Bellevue late Monday night. 

Bellevue Police responded to the 900 block of 108th Ave NE for reports of a shooting around 10:38 p.m. on July 5.

Police declared the incident a "domestic violence homicide investigation." According to police, a man barged into the bar and shot the victim. 

The suspect ran from the scene but was taken into custody just before midnight.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available. 

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram