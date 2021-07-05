Woman killed during domestic violence shooting inside Sam's Tavern in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. - A woman has died after a shooting inside Sam's Tavern in Bellevue late Monday night.
Bellevue Police responded to the 900 block of 108th Ave NE for reports of a shooting around 10:38 p.m. on July 5.
Police declared the incident a "domestic violence homicide investigation." According to police, a man barged into the bar and shot the victim.
The suspect ran from the scene but was taken into custody just before midnight.
This is a developing story.
Q13 News will have updates as they become available.
Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: Q13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram