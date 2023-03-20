Woman injured in Tacoma hit-and-run; search underway for U-Haul driver
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run crash sent a woman to the hospital Monday morning in Tacoma.
The crash happened on Tacoma Avenue South between South 13th and South 15th streets before 6 a.m.
Police told FOX 13 the crash involved a car and a U-Haul rental truck.
According to investigators, the U-Haul driver was speeding when the driver ran a red light, hit the other car, left the U-Haul and ran away from the scene.
The driver in the other car crashed into a building and was extricated from her car. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
After a search, police have not found the suspected hit-and-run driver, and have not provided a description.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.