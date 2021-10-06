Expand / Collapse search

Woman seriously injured in Tacoma drive-by shooting

By FOX 13 Morning News
Published 
Tacoma
Tacoma police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured Tuesday night.

TACOMA, Wash. - A 56-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday night in a shooting in Tacoma, police said. 

Officers responded before 10:30 p.m. to a report of multiple shots fired in a drive-by shooting in the 8400 block of Tacoma Avenue South. 

Investigators said a woman was inside a home when she was struck. 

She was taken to the hospital in serious condition. 

Police said they are still searching for the shooter and the the investigation remains ongoing.

