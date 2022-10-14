Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

article

Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab wound. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Police said they also located another woman, who was the suspect, at the scene. She had a non-life-threatening laceration. She was taken to the hospital also.