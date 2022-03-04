Woman injured in shooting at Parkland home; deputies searching for suspect

article

Pierce County deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Friday morning in Parkland.

Before 7 a.m., person called to report that a family member had been shot at a home in the 700 block of Polk Street South.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken to a hospital and is stable.

Detectives said deputies are searching for a suspect, and the suspect and victim know each other.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, there was a 6-month-old child inside the home during the time of the shooting and the child is now in protective custody.

