Woman injured in Port Orchard shooting, deputies seek suspect
PORT ORCHARD, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Port Orchard apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, a woman was shot at the Alta Pointe apartments around 12:30 p.m. She was taken to a hospital in Tacoma and is currently in stable condition. It is not known what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.
The sheriff's office is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911 immediately.
