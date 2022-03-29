Woman injured in Port Orchard shooting, deputies seek suspect

article

Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Port Orchard apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office, a woman was shot at the Alta Pointe apartments around 12:30 p.m. She was taken to a hospital in Tacoma and is currently in stable condition. It is not known what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

The sheriff's office is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call 911 immediately.

RELATED: Lacey Police seek ID of arson suspect connected to multiple fires

READ MORE: Police arrest suspect in Des Moines bus stop shooting

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: