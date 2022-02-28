Expand / Collapse search
Woman injured in drive-by shooting on I-5 in Lakewood; troopers seek witnesses

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle
article

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Troopers are looking for people who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured late Sunday afternoon on I-5 in Lakewood

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes, just north of Bridgeport Way Southwest. 

The Washington State Patrol said that a person in an unknown car shot at a white Volkswagen. 

Troopers said the driver of the Volkswagen, a 22-year-old woman, was shot in the stomach and taken to Madigan Medical Center. 

She had a passenger in her car, and he wasn’t hurt. 

There are no details on the suspect and a description of their vehicle. 

Troopers are looking for anyone who may have seen road rage or aggressive behavior on southbound I-5 from South 84th Street and Bridgeport Way Southwest between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Kevin Pratt at 253-538-3173.

