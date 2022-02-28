Woman injured in drive-by shooting on I-5 in Lakewood; troopers seek witnesses

article

Troopers are looking for people who may have witnessed a drive-by shooting that left a woman injured late Sunday afternoon on I-5 in Lakewood.

The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes, just north of Bridgeport Way Southwest.

The Washington State Patrol said that a person in an unknown car shot at a white Volkswagen.

Troopers said the driver of the Volkswagen, a 22-year-old woman, was shot in the stomach and taken to Madigan Medical Center.

She had a passenger in her car, and he wasn’t hurt.

There are no details on the suspect and a description of their vehicle.

Troopers are looking for anyone who may have seen road rage or aggressive behavior on southbound I-5 from South 84th Street and Bridgeport Way Southwest between 4:45 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Kevin Pratt at 253-538-3173.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram