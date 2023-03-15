Woman injured in Bremerton gas station robbery, shot at while chasing suspects

Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a woman at a Bremerton gas stop, then shooting at her when she tried to chase them down.

Bremerton Police were called to a gas station at Wheaton Way and Sheridan Rd around 1:13 a.m., responding to a report of a robbery.

According to authorities, the victim was a taxi driver, who told officers she was fueling up her car. Two men approached her, and one of the suspects pulled a handgun on her and hit her in the head with it, then demanded she hand over her things.

The victim said the suspect opened her passenger-side door and stole her purse, then the second suspect tried pulling her from the car.

Eventually, the two ran off, but the victim chased after them in her car. They shot at her several times, then got in a black sedan and sped away.

The victim was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are currently working to review surveillance video of the incident. Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Bremerton Police at (360) 473-5228.