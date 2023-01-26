Woman injured in Auburn shooting

A woman was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Auburn, police said.

After 11 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near 8th Street Northeast and F Street Northeast.

When police arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Investigators said they do not have any suspect information and it's unknown what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department's tip line at 253-288-7403.