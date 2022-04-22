Woman injured in Arlington shooting, deputies say

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Friday afternoon in Arlington.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 15500 block of 67th Avenue Northeast.

Investigators said a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, several adults were involved in the incident.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.