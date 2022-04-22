Woman injured in Arlington shooting, deputies say
ARLINGTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Friday afternoon in Arlington.
The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 15500 block of 67th Avenue Northeast.
Investigators said a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg.
She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to investigators, several adults were involved in the incident.
Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:
DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps
WATCH: FOX 13 News Live
SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube
DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter
FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Advertisement
This is a developing story, and will be updated.