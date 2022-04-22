Expand / Collapse search

Woman injured in Arlington shooting, deputies say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Arlington
FOX 13 Seattle

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Friday afternoon in Arlington.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened in the 15500 block of 67th Avenue Northeast. 

Investigators said a 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg. 

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

According to investigators, several adults were involved in the incident. 

This is a developing story, and will be updated. 