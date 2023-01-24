Woman injured after being struck by Seattle police car

article

A woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a Seattle police patrol car Monday night in the South Lake Union neighborhood.

After 8 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a marked patrol car and a pedestrian near the intersection of Dexter Avenue North and Thomas Street.

When police got to the scene, they found a 23-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries.

Officers performed CPR on her until medics arrived. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.

It's unknown what led up to the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 206-684-8923.