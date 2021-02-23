Woman hurt in Renton drive-by shooting

A woman is recovering after being shot while unloading groceries from her car early Tuesday morning in Renton.

Renton Police said officers were called around 3:00 a.m. to the driveway of a home on Talbot Rd. near SE 200th St.

Investigators said shots were fired from a car. One woman was hit in the hand and taken to a nearby hospital. Her roommate who was with her at the time was not injured.

Police did not have any suspect information and said the shooting appeared to be random.