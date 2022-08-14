Woman hit, killed by light rail train at Seattle's Mount Baker station

A woman was hit and killed by a light rail train at the Mount Baker station in Seattle.

Seattle Fire personnel were called to the collision, which happened before 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The woman was trapped between a light rail train and the platform.

Crews got the woman out, but declared her dead at the scene.

It is not yet known exactly what happened, but Seattle Police say the woman was struck by the train.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.