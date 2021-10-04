Woman hit, killed by car after running across I-5

article

A woman was hit and killed on I-5 after getting out of a car and running across the highway.

Washington State Patrol says 53-year-old Ronja Collins was a passenger in a car headed southbound down I-5 near Boeing Access Road. She was reportedly having an argument with the driver and hit him. The driver pulled over on the left shoulder of the highway and stopped, and Collins got out.

Collins ran across I-5 and was hit by another car coming down the road.

First responders declared Collins dead at the scene Sunday night. The investigation is ongoing.

