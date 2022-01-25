Woman hit child, spit on school bus driver and stole keys, police say

article

A woman was arrested for allegedly hitting a child, spitting on a school bus driver and stealing their keys near downtown Seattle.

Officers were called to Broadway and Yesler Way around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, responding to reports of a woman acting erratically on a school bus.

A 12-year-old girl told police she was waiting at the bus stop when the woman walked up to her and started yelling at her. She said the woman hit her three times with a plastic water bottle as the bus rolled up.

The girl quickly got on the bus, but the woman reportedly followed her aboard and spit on the bus driver, then stole their bus keys and ran away.

Officers found the woman a few blocks away and arrested her. She was booked into the King County Jail for vehicle theft and several assault charges.

