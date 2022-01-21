Woman grabs pellet gun, chases off would-be burglar in area impacted by Bellevue slide

Neighbors in a Bellevue neighborhood already dealing with a landslide, now have a new concern: burglars.

A 77-year-old woman confronted an intruder on Thursday with her pellet gun and he took off.

Now, after hearing about her encounter, neighbors are coming by to check their properties.

More than a half-dozen homes are red-tagged, meaning they are considered unstable after the landslide in the Somerset neighborhood earlier this week.

Many of those homeowners have found somewhere else to stay for now.

That 77-year-old woman told FOX 13 News she has no plans to leave because she wants to protect her home and belongings, even though there is no power.

She also said she wants to be on the lookout for her neighbors, who also share concerns about prowlers and burglars.

"George, my neighbor, whose house was broken into, helped me and let me know, and he did tell me that all the other houses were OK, but last night during the community meeting, I saw that one more house, Don's house, he made a comment that his bikes were stolen, so I thought I'd better come back and just, just be very sure about my house," neighbor, Roy Goh said.

Bellevue police have been on patrol throughout the neighborhood and will continue to keep watch 24 hours a day.

They're also looking for any video of the suspect involved in the incident at the 77-year-old woman's home.

Meanwhile, neighbors said they are feeling uneasy wondering if their homes will be targeted and hope to find a way to do more to protect one another.

