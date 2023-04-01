Woman found seriously injured in Belltown, search for hit-and-run suspect underway

article

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a woman in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), just before 2:00 a.m., officers were driving near the corner of 2nd Ave. and Bell St. when they spotted an unresponsive woman lying in the middle of the road.

Seattle Firefighters and other officers arrived and immediately took the 38-year-old victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police that the victim was trying to prevent the suspect from driving away, when they accelerated straight into them.

RELATED: WATCH: DUI driver leads Pierce Co. deputies on pursuit that ends in painful sticker bushes

Authorities say they searched the area for the suspect vehicle and eventually found it, but the suspect was nowhere to be seen.

Traffic Collision detectives will lead this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Traffic Collisions Investigations Squad at 206-684-8923.

This is a developing story.