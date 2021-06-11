Woman found dead near Smokey Point after boyfriend admits to killing her

Police arrested a man they say admitted to killing his girlfriend Friday in Smokey Point.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 9:30 a.m. to the 400 block of 200th St NW in the Arlington/Smokey Point area.

Deputies learned that a man called a friend to say he killed his girlfriend. When deputies arrived at the woman's home, they found the 23-year-old's body.

Meanwhile, Kirkland Police said her boyfriend called them to report that he had killed the woman. Officers arrested the 25-year-old man.

Authorities said there are no other suspects in the case and no threat to the public. No further details have been released.

