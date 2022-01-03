Woman found dead inside car in Lakewood

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car Sunday night in Lakewood.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6100 block of 112th Street Southwest before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that crashed and there was evidence that appeared that shots were fired.

Police said a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds inside the car.

Investigators said a suspect has not been arrested.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

