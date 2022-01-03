Woman found dead inside car in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car Sunday night in Lakewood.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6100 block of 112th Street Southwest before 7:30 p.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that crashed and there was evidence that appeared that shots were fired.
Police said a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds inside the car.
Investigators said a suspect has not been arrested.
Anyone with information is urged to call 911.
