Woman found dead inside car in Lakewood

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Lakewood
FOX 13 Seattle

Woman found dead with gunshot wounds inside vehicle that crashed

Lakewood Police are looking for information on the incident. A suspect has not yet been arrested

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a car Sunday night in Lakewood

Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6100 block of 112th Street Southwest before 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that crashed and there was evidence that appeared that shots were fired.

Police said a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds inside the car. 

Investigators said a suspect has not been arrested. 

Anyone with information is urged to call 911. 

