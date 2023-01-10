Woman found dead in middle of Puyallup road

Deputies are investigating after the body of a woman was found in the middle of a road Tuesday morning in Puyallup.

The body was found near 165th Street Court East at about 6 a.m.

According to deputies, a car at the scene was still running and police believe the woman was run over by her own car.

At this time, police are calling the death suspicious but said it could be accidental.

Investigators are looking over surveillance video from nearby residents.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.