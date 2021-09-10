Woman found dead along Stevens Pass, death deemed 'suspicious'

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead on US Highway 2.

Deputies say a passing motorist found the woman's body on Stevens Pass in the Rock Mountain trail area around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 7.

The area is in a remote part of US 2, where there are no residences or businesses.

The coroner has identified the person only as a 25-year-old woman from Snohomish County. It is believed she ended up at that location earlier that morning.

This is being investigated as a suspicious death investigation but the cause of death has not been confirmed pending an official medical examination.

There is no evidence to support a safety concern for Chelan County citizens or travelers in that area of US Highway 2 and believe it to be an isolated incident.

If anyone has information or saw something suspicious in this area or near that time period or has video surveillance of US Highway 2 between Coles Corner and the Stevens Pass Summit, you are encouraged to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip line at 509-667-6845.

You can also submit a tip online.

