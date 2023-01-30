Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville

A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville.

Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed.

Fire officials said they found a woman's body in her 50s inside the RV and a man in his 50s was taken to Providece Hospital with severe burns to his arms and hands.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.