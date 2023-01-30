Expand / Collapse search

Woman found dead after RV fire in Marysville

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Marysville
FOX 13 Seattle

Woman killed, man injured in Marysville fire

An RV fire in Marysville left a woman dead and sent a man to the hospital.

MARYSVILLE, Wash. - A woman was found dead and a man was taken to the hospital after an RV fire Sunday night in Marysville

Crews responded to a report of an RV fire off 41st Avenue Northeast after 8:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, there was an RV fully engulfed. 

Fire officials said they found a woman's body in her 50s inside the RV and a man in his 50s was taken to Providece Hospital with severe burns to his arms and hands. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 