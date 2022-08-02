Woman fatally stabbed, man arrested in Seattle

article

Seattle police are investigating after they say a woman was fatally stabbed Monday night.

Before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.

When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with stab wounds. Medics declared her dead at the scene.

Two hours later, police located and arrested a 42-year-old suspect in North Seattle.

Investigators said the suspect and victim’s children were at the home during the stabbing but were not hurt.

Homicide detectives will be investigating the stabbing.



