Woman fatally stabbed, man arrested in Seattle
article
SEATTLE - Seattle police are investigating after they say a woman was fatally stabbed Monday night.
Before 11 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 6900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South.
When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman with stab wounds. Medics declared her dead at the scene.
Two hours later, police located and arrested a 42-year-old suspect in North Seattle.
Investigators said the suspect and victim’s children were at the home during the stabbing but were not hurt.
Homicide detectives will be investigating the stabbing.