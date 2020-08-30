Woman dies in four-car crash in Seattle, King County deputy injured

One woman died and a King County sheriff's deputy is injured following a four-car crash in Seattle on Saturday.

The accident happened near Airport Way S. and S. Doris St. in the Georgetown neighborhood.

Seattle Fire responded to the scene where they found the woman trapped inside her vehicle. Crews were able to remove her from the vehicle and perform life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The Seattle Times says the King County deputy crashed into the woman's vehicle that was parked, killing her while she was in the passenger seat. The deputy was taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious injuries and moved to the ICU overnight.

Seattle Police are investigating the incident as a possible medical emergency with the deputy.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

This is a developing story.