A woman who lived alone died in a house fire in Arlington Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arlington Fire Department, firefighers responded about noon Tuesday to a fire alarm at ahome in the 20400 block of 64th Drive NE.

The 68-year-old woman who lived there died, firefighters said. She lived alone in the house.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire. The home is a total loss.

