Woman dead, man and 2 children shot in Portland

A woman was fatally shot and three others in her car — including two children — were injured in a shooting late Sunday in Portland, authorities said Monday.

A few days earlier, one person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a Portland park where a march was planned to protest police violence.

The victims in the most recent shooting were not identified by the police and no further details were immediately available. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a man was critically wounded, police said. The children, whose ages were not given, are stable.

Portland has been reeling from a sharp increase in gun violence.

Homicides in Portland last year surpassed more populous cities such as San Francisco and Boston. Portland recorded 90 homicides in 2021, shattering the city’s previous high of 66, set more than three decades ago.

