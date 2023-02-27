Woman dead after shooting in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

A 44-year-old woman is dead after a shooting early Monday morning in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

At about 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near Northwest 64th Street and 15th Avenue Northwest near Ballard High School.

Medics were already at the scene before police arrived, but the woman died at the scene.

Police do not have a suspect in custody and do not have a description.

Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene.

Police said there doesn't appear to be any threat to the public and they don't expect this investigation will impact the start of school for Ballard High School.

Police are checking the area for surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Violent Crimes line.