Woman, child missing after crash sends car into Snoqualmie River

A woman and child are missing after a crash on Fall City-Snoqualmie Road sent their car into the river Sunday morning.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said the crash happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection with Fish Hatchery Road.

The woman’s vehicle went into Snoqualmie River and became submerged.

Rescue crews have been on the river all morning looking for the two.

