Woman charged with murder after fight over political sign turns into deadly shooting in Mount Vernon

A fight over a political sign ends in a deadly shooting outside of a home in Mount Vernon. A 55-year-old Angela Conijn is in custody at the Skagit County Community Justice Center.

Court documents state she is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 32-year-old Kamran Cohee of Arlington. The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a 911 call to Conijn’s home about a fight around 5:30 Saturday evening.

Court documents state Conijn’s husband, 58-year-old John Conijn, told detectives he saw a car in his driveway, "and believed someone was stealing his political sign." Conijn said he confronted Cohee and a man about the sign. Moments later, a fight broke out, and Conijn claimed he was, "chased back to his residence."

Court documents state Conijn told detectives Cohee and the man was beating on his door with a wheelbarrow. Moments later, he and his wife Angela came back outside and Angela shot a gun, "towards the end of the driveway where the vehicle was located." The bullet hit Cohee where she was standing between the house and the car.

Public information officers with Skagit County Sheriff’s Office said another 911 came in call—this time from the man saying his friend was shot. Court documents state the man was in his car when he flagged down deputies saying Cohee had just been shot and was in the driveway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office worked through the night with area law enforcement on the investigation and learned the Conijn’s did not know Cohee or her friend. Deputies arrested the husband and wife. The investigation is ongoing.

John Conijn, charged with assault, posted bail. Angela Conijn’s bail was set at $500,000. She is scheduled for a court hearing Wednesday, February 17, at 11:30 a.m. at the Skagit County Community Justice Center.

A GoFundMe account was created to help raise money for funeral expenses for Cohee.