Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run found passed out in car with drugs, 1-year-old in backseat: docs

Police say they found a woman accused of a deadly hit-and-run weeks later passed out in her car with her 1-year-old son in the backseat.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, Everett police were called Sept. 9 to the report of an SUV blocking a parking lot driveway. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Amber Conaway passed out in her car. Officers said they found "common drug paraphernalia" in the defendant's hands and "suspected fentanyl" in her bra.

According to charging documents, the Ford Escape she was in had a missing fog light, broken turn signal cover and broken headlight cover. Detectives said that those pieces appeared to match broken pieces recovered at the scene of a hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old woman Patti Oman.

Investigators said Oman was hit by an SUV in the 5400 block of Broadway in Everett. She died four days later in the hospital.

Patti, as her loved one called her, has lived in the Lowell neighborhood for more than 30 years.

Oman was hit a few blocks from her home while walking back from the D&J's EZ Mart after buying lottery tickets.

Patti Oman

Police say a witness told them that the driver stopped, got out of their car but didn’t render aid instead drove off, leaving Oman on the side of the road in critical condition.

A witness told police that he witnessed the crash and was able to get part of the license plate before the car sped off.

He told investigators that he saw an SUV veer over the fog line and then saw a woman's body get hit.

"Every moment that we were hoping to have with her at her old age just feels robbed from us, from her sister, from her nieces and nephews," Storm said.

Witnesses called 911 after Patti was left in critical condition across the street. She was rushed to the hospital.

"We did have some time to say goodbye, but she wasn't aware or conscious," Storm said. "So we took the time that we had with her before she passed but it was a very jarring week, it’s very jarring still."

An abrupt loss, the family is still coping with it.

Police had been actively looking for the driver who failed to stop and render aid.

They released images of a suspect described as a white woman between 40 to 55-years-old with dirty blonde hair driving a silver SUV, possibly a Ford Escape, with a partial license plate of BSW4.

According to court documents, "A social media request for public assistance in locating the Ford was posted and numerous tips were provided. One of the tips was left anonymously and simply stated the vehicle belonged to the suspect and provided her telephone number."

On Sept. 20, officers served a search warrant on the defendant's Ford Escape and found blood on the front passenger bumper corner. That DNA will be tested to see if it matches the victim's.

Conaway was booked into jail on Sept. 22, according to the Snohomish County Jail roster. Bail was set at $100,000.

On Sept. 27, the Snohomish County Prosecuting Attorney charged Amber Christine Conaway with one count hit-and-run felony accident.