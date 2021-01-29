Expand / Collapse search

Woman booked on murder charge after husband found shot dead in Parkland

By Q13 News Staff
Parkland
PARKLAND, Wash. - A woman is behind bars for reportedly shooting and killing her husband in Parkland overnight. 

According to the Piece County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded about 12:30 a.m. Friday to a shooting at a home near 129th Street and Pacific Avenue. 

When deputies arrived, a woman was outside the home and taken into custody. Deputies searched the home and found the woman's husband dead in a bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. 

A gun was also found near the 33-year-old victim. 

Another family member was inside the home at the time of the shooting and was interviewed by detectives.

The victim's 32-year-old wife was later booked into the Pierce County Jail for first-degree murder. 

The sheriff's office has not released any additonal information.