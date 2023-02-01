Woman arrested, suspected of drive-by shooting in downtown Seattle

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Seattle Police)

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for firing several gunshots in downtown Seattle, then driving away.

Officers were called around 7:30 a.m. to reports of shots fired near Second Ave and Bell St. Witness accounts say a woman was in a fight with a man, which led to her firing a handgun. She then put the gun in the trunk of her car and sped away.

Authorities say the gunfire nearly hit two people, but no one was injured.

Police located the car about 14 blocks south near Second and Cherry, then ran a traffic stop. Officers arrested the woman then executed a search warrant on her car, where they found the handgun behind a panel in her trunk.

The woman was booked into King County Jail for drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm, given her felony status.