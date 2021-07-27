Woman arrested for allegedly pepper-spraying mom, child at Pike Place
SEATTLE - A woman has been arrested for allegedly pepper-spraying a mother and her child in an elevator at Pike Place Market on Monday.
The victim told police that she and her child were in the elevator with the suspect around 4:30 p.m. when the suspect was swearing to herself. The victim said she asked if the suspect was okay and that's when the suspect pepper-sprayed them.
Officers found the suspect pushing a stroller containing a bottle of bleach and the pepper spray can.
The suspect told officers that she sprayed the victims because she is "in a high-risk category" and very concerned about the "Delta variant" of COVID-19.
Police booked the woman into King County Jail for assault and assault of a child.
