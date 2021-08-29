Woman accused of attacking man, his mother with hatchet in Seattle

Seattle police arrested a woman accused of attacking a man and his mother with a hatchet in the First Hill neighborhood on Saturday night.

The mother-son pair were walking in the 800 block of James Street around 9 p.m. when the 40-year-old son found a dollar bill on the ground a picked it up.

As the two continued walking, a woman started yelling at them and began swinging a hatchet at them, the victims told police.

The man had a large cut to his shin that required a trip to the hospital and his 64-year-old mother suffered "less serious" injuries and refused medical attention.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident on assault charges. She required hospitalization for a head wound.

This attack was just one of several violent incidents in Seattle over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon., Seattle police were called to a reported domestic violence shooting that left two people dead. This shooting occurred in North Seattle in the 3000 block of North E. 140th St.

Several people were injured in four separate shootings that occurred late Friday night into early Saturday.

Seattle police are searching for two suspects in a separate shooting late Friday night.

911 calls came in around 11:00 p.m. of two men shooting at each other near 2nd and Pine in Downtown Seattle.

Seattle police said just before 2:00 a.m., a fight broke out in the Chinatown-International District neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot multiple times in a parking lot.

