Woman, 2 teens arrested in suspected murder-for-hire plot in Bellevue

Authorities arrested three people accused in a murder-for-hire plot that left a man shot nine times, Bellevue police said on Friday.

Detectives believe the 30-year-old woman hired two 17-year-olds to kill her ex-husband for $13,000.

Investigators said the teens tried to carry out the plan on July 10 in the parking lot of the Overlook at Lakemont Apartments, shooting the ex-husband nine times as he walked to his car.

The man survived and is still recovering.

Bellevue police said this is still an active investigation. No further details have been released.