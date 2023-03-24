Witnesses say truck was driving erratically before wrong-way crash killed 2 high school students

A high school senior and a recent graduate of Snohomish High School were killed by a wrong way-driver on the West Seattle Bridge.

Officers responded to reports of a white pickup truck driving the wrong way in the westbound lanes of the bridge and the truck crashing into another car before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they found the two cars had extensive damage. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

According to police, he showed signs of impairment and is under investigation for vehicular homicide.

Loved ones identified one of the teens as Khalea Thoeuk.

According to a GoFundMe, Khalea was a senior at Snohomish High School and planned on attending Western Washington University in the fall.

She leaves behind her parents, a 14-year-old sister and 6-year-old brother.

"There is no way to prepare yourself for the loss of a child- for a parent to bury their child," her family said.

She was in the car with 18-year-old Riley Danard who also died in the crash.

A witness says he came across the driver of the pickup sheer moments before he got on the bridge.

Video shows he was spinning out nearby on Roxbury before coming up to 35th where the man says he drove over the median nearly hitting another car before driving the wrong way onto the bridge. He says he pulled over and immediately called 911.

"This is going to end badly. This is terrible," said Eric Carew. "There wasn't many people I just come across the bridge. I think I saw one motorcycle going westbound with me. So it wasn't a lot of people there. But you know it doesn't take a lot just took one car, and with no headlights on they probably didn't even see him until the impact."

The community is supporting Khalea’s family. More than $24,000 was raised in 24 hours.

A memorial service is expected in the coming days.

FOX 13 is working to get more details about the man police say was behind the wheel. He will be facing charges and taken into custody after being released from the hospital.