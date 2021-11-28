Witness follows fatal hit-and-run suspect, helps lead Tacoma Police to an arrest

article

A person followed a fatal hit-and-run suspect and led Tacoma Police to them.

Authorities say around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, a person was hit and killed by a car near 44th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver sped off, but a witness followed after him, getting his license plate number and passing it along to police.

Officers were able to find and arrest the 32-year-old suspect, who is now charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit and run.

RELATED: Suspect arrested after shooting at deputy, fleeing in car

READ MORE: Officer stops theft suspect, recovers drugs and $7,000 in cash

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news: