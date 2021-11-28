Expand / Collapse search
Witness follows fatal hit-and-run suspect, helps lead Tacoma Police to an arrest

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle
article

TACOMA, Wash. - A person followed a fatal hit-and-run suspect and led Tacoma Police to them.

Authorities say around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, a person was hit and killed by a car near 44th Street and Portland Avenue. The driver sped off, but a witness followed after him, getting his license plate number and passing it along to police.

Officers were able to find and arrest the 32-year-old suspect, who is now charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit and run.

