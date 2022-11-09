'Without volunteers, we could not operate': Warming shelters need more volunteers ahead of freezing weather

With temperatures expected to drop below 34 degrees, Snohomish County has activated warming shelters during the day and overnight this Wednesday.

New Hope Fellowship in Monroe is one of five overnight warming shelters welcoming people who need a warm place to stay and a hot meal tonight.

"I can't remember a season in my last four years of doing this that it's been this cold this early in the year," said VOAWW shelter coordinator Roger Evans.

Volunteers of America Western Washington is operating the East County Cold Weather Shelters which include New Hope Fellowship on 1012 W. Main Street in Monroe and the Snohomish Evangelical Free Church on 210 Ave. B in Snohomish.

Both shelters open their doors at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and both locations are in need of volunteers.

Evans says the Monroe location has 19 volunteers, but they need between 30–40 through the season.

Volunteers are needed to check in guests, serve meals, set up bedding, among other opportunities.

The East County Cold Weather shelters are also accepting donations for food, clothing and money.

People interested in signing up to volunteer can visit the Volunteers of America website or call volunteer coordinator Lindsay Donovan at (425) 349-0380.