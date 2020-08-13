With fall sports postponed, one local organization looks to fill the gap for kids

One local organization is working to find outlets for children for the upcoming school year.

The governor is strongly recommending canceling all extracurricular activities in high and moderate risk counties for COVID-19.

Fall sports have already been postponed.

Without school in classrooms, without clubs, and without sports it does not provide many options for kids.

“It worries me, actually. It’s something that kids really count on, and it shapes who they are,” said Marci Volmer.

Volmer is the chief operating officer for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County.

Advertisement

She says since March, they have been making changes to their normal operations to provide options for families and children.

She says with the school year fast approaching, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County are working to create outlets for students who would normally be in classrooms and going to clubs and athletics.

“We’ve got to do things differently. We’ve got to be creative. We’ve got to be still fun. But we’ve got to find ways for them to still get that positive outcome that they would get from youth athletics and from clubs,” said Volmer.

Not only will the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish be available for students before and after school, but they will also open their doors during the school day to provide an option for parents who cannot leave their children unattended.

It’s a much larger effort than they are used to doing, but it’s one Volmer says they are working alongside the schools to make sure kids get what they need.

For more information or to get involved with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County click here.