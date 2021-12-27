Winter weather forces delays, cancelations at Sea-Tac Airport

Airlines are working to rebook travelers after winter weather caused hundreds of delays at Sea-Tac Airport over the holiday weekend.

According to Flight Aware, SEA had 468 flights delayed and 364 canceled flights on Sunday.

On Monday, Sea-Tac Airport had the most flight cancelations worldwide, also according to Flight Aware.

Officials with the airport said Sea-Tac Airport is open and operating, and that most airlines are playing catch up from Sunday as they rebook flights and get travelers reunited with their luggage.

Also, some airlines are experiencing staffing shortages.

Another round of snow is expected late Monday and passengers should stay updated with their airlines on anticipated delays or cancelations.

"This is very frustrating for the travelers who have been impacted by snow. Thank you for hanging in there," officials said.

