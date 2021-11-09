Winter storm poised to pound Washington mountain passes

The wild weather is forecast to hammer all of Washington’s mountain passes Tuesday night. Anywhere from eight to 16 inches is expected to fall past midnight, making vehicle travel potentially dangerous.

Summit at Stevens Pass along U.S. Highway 2 was showing visible pavement with shoulders covered in snow, ice and slush earlier in the day. By nightfall, the mountain pass began gathering a steady accumulation of snow.

Most people at the pass this early in the season are working. Chris Kinel and his crew are in the midst of a project at the top of one mountain, where staying warm is key.

"Sweatpants, thermals, jacket, fleece and I’ve got hand warmers in my chest pockets," he said.

Winds are also expected to become gusty Tuesday, threatening to produce visibility challenges for travelers.

Accumulation is what Stevens Pass needs to lure customers. The ski resort is aiming for a Dec. 3 opening.

"It’ll definitely be solid 8 inches," said employee Aaron Piersch.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says short staffing means weather related road closures could last longer than normal, same for clearing out vehicle crashes. That threat means drivers should build emergency kits before heading into the mountains.

Staffing shortages also means some secondary roads will get less attention from crews. Travelers should also expect to see speed limits reduced during weather events.

