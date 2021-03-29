Winds at Mt. Rainier reached speeds of up to 143 mph on Sunday

article

Wind gusts of 143 mph hit Camp Muir at Mount Rainier on Sunday, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC).

The Camp Muir trail can reach elevations of over 10,000 feet.

The lowlands saw gusts of around 55 mph during Sunday's spring storm.

For a span of 14 hours on Sunday into Monday morning, Camp Muir recorded gusts of 100 mph or more.

In other mountain areas and passes, gusts were reported up to 94 mph at Chinook Pass, and around 70 mph in lower levels in the mountains, including Crystal Mountain and Sunrise camp on Mount Rainier, according to data from NWAC.

