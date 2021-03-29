Expand / Collapse search

Winds at Mt. Rainier reached speeds of up to 143 mph on Sunday

Published 
News
Q13 FOX
article

Mount Rainier (File photo)

ASHFORD, Wash. - Wind gusts of 143 mph hit Camp Muir at Mount Rainier on Sunday, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center (NWAC).

The Camp Muir trail can reach elevations of over 10,000 feet. 

The lowlands saw gusts of around 55 mph during Sunday's spring storm

For a span of 14 hours on Sunday into Monday morning, Camp Muir recorded gusts of 100 mph or more. 

In other mountain areas and passes, gusts were reported up to 94 mph at Chinook Pass, and around 70 mph in lower levels in the mountains, including Crystal Mountain and Sunrise camp on Mount Rainier, according to data from NWAC

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live 

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram