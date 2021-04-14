Windows blown out after explosion at Everett apartment complex
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating an explosion that damaged an Everett apartment building Tuesday night.
Officer Aaron Snell with Everett PD says it happened around 9:30 p.m. in an alleyway next to Monte Cristo Apartments on Hoyt Avenue.
No injuries were reported, but some windows were blown out at the apartment building.
The bomb squad responded about 11:45 p.m.
Police are still investigating and haven't released any additional information.
