Windows blown out after explosion at Everett apartment complex

Police are investigating an explosion that damaged an Everett apartment building Tuesday night.

Officer Aaron Snell with Everett PD says it happened around 9:30 p.m. in an alleyway next to Monte Cristo Apartments on Hoyt Avenue.

No injuries were reported, but some windows were blown out at the apartment building.

The bomb squad responded about 11:45 p.m.

Police are still investigating and haven't released any additional information.

