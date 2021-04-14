Expand / Collapse search

Windows blown out after explosion at Everett apartment complex

Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Police are investigating an explosion that damaged an Everett apartment building Tuesday night. 

Officer Aaron Snell with Everett PD says it happened around 9:30 p.m. in an alleyway next to Monte Cristo Apartments on Hoyt Avenue. 

No injuries were reported, but some windows were blown out at the apartment building. 

The bomb squad responded about 11:45 p.m.

Police are still investigating and haven't released any additional information. 

