Wildfires, dust storm cause multiple closures on I-90, US 395, US 2 in Eastern Washington

Wildfires, car crashes, and even a dust storm caused multiple road closures Monday afternoon across Eastern Washington on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, several major freeways and highways were closed on Labor Day.

Photo credit: Brock Dittus

GET THE Q13 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING TRAFFIC AND WEATHER ALERTS

As of 1 p.m., this is a list of what is CLOSED due to fire/collisions/hazardous conditions:

I-90 Grant County line to Ritzville

US 395 Ritzville to SR 26

US 2 from SR 172 to SR 17

SR 172

SR 17

Advertisement

CHECK OUR LIVE TRAFFIC MAP HERE

The National Weather Service issued a Dust Storm Warning for portions of central and southeast Washington through Monday afternoon.

RELATED: Dangerous fire weather conditions through Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires was causing poor air quality and low visibility on Monday.

Fire officials overseeing the Evans Canyon Fire in southeastern Washington state issued a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Monday due to strong winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures “that could contribute to the rapid spread of any new or ongoing fires.”

RELATED: High winds, temperatures create 'extremely rare' and dangerous fire conditions

Temperatures are forecast in the mid-80s in the valleys with winds shifting to northeast-east including gusts to 35 mph by midday, according to the Southwest Region of the Department of Natural Resources.

Nearly 1,000 firefighters have fought the Evans Canyon Fire with an impressive array of machines on the ground and in the air — at least 127 engines, 13 bulldozers, two tank-like skidgines, 21 water tenders, six helicopters and two airplanes.

RELATED: Fast-moving wildfire prompts evacuations in north central Washington

Joining them in the battle through the Yakima River Canyon is one of two specially equipped firefighting trains from BNSF Railway, both based in Washington.

Transportation officials reminded travelers to be prepared as dangerous conditions continue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.