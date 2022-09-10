VIDEO: Wildfire near Skykomish prompts level 2 evacuations, road closures

article

Firefighters and other agencies are battling a wildfire that popped up early Saturday morning near Skykomish, people in the area are reportedly being evacuated.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Jacob Kennett, troopers are assisting Snohomish County and King County Sheriff's deputies with evacuations of the area.

WSP officials say State Route 2 is now closed because of the wildfires, meaning Stevens Pass is now closed from Galena from Index-Galena Rd. to Beckler until further notice.

Information is limited at this time, please be patient as FOX 13 gathers more information about this wildfire.

This is a developing story.