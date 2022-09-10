Expand / Collapse search
VIDEO: Wildfire near Skykomish prompts level 2 evacuations, road closures

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated 9:50AM
Skykomish WIldfire (Photo: Hussain Aleaziz)

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Firefighters and other agencies are battling a wildfire that popped up early Saturday morning near Skykomish, people in the area are reportedly being evacuated.

According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Jacob Kennett, troopers are assisting Snohomish County and King County Sheriff's deputies with evacuations of the area.

WSP officials say State Route 2 is now closed because of the wildfires, meaning Stevens Pass is now closed from Galena from Index-Galena Rd. to Beckler until further notice.

Information is limited at this time, please be patient as FOX 13 gathers more information about this wildfire.

This is a developing story.