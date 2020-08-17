Wildfire forces Level 3 evacuations for parts of Yakima County

Level 3 evacuations are under way for parts of Yakima County as crews battle a fast-spreading wildfire on the Yakima Firing Range.

According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office, deputies are going door-to-door to make sure residents in the Wanapum Indian Village get out safely.

Those evacuated are encouraged to head to the Native American Heritage Center on the Grant County side of the Columbia River. The village is on the Yakima side, but they’re encouraged to head to the Grant County side.

Local authorities will give residents advice about what roads to take to leave the area. Emergency services may not be able to help later if residents decide to stay.

The fire on the firing range is one of several wildfires burning in eastern Washington.

Four fires in the Badger Lake area of Spokane County have burned more than 100 acres combined, also prompting Level 3 evacuations in the area.

Click here for the latest fire information from the state Department of Natural Resources.

Hot, dry conditions have fueled several major wildfires on the West Coast over the past week.

In Washington, there's a statewide burn ban in effect for 12 million acres of public and private forestlands managed buy DNR - and a campfire ban in effect for all of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.