Wild Waves hiring 700+ positions for 2023 season

Wild Waves Theme and Water Park is hosting a hiring event soon in an effort to fill more than 700 positions for the 2023 season.

The hiring event will take place at WorkSource Pierce, located at 2121 S. State St. in Tacoma on Tuesday, March 14 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Interested candidates can apply to a wide array of guest service roles including admissions, ride operator, food services, lifeguard, security, retail and janitor. Wild Waves will be interviewing and hiring on the day of the event. Applicants are encouraged to come prepared.

These job openings are available to anyone at any skill level. The minimum age to apply is 16, and pay is $16-18 an hour, depending on the position. Other perks include free additional tickets, employee parties and flexible schedules.

Applicants can pre-register ahead of the event. Remember to bring your resume to the hiring event.

Wild Waves is preparing to open on weekends starting Saturday, May 27. The 2023 season will run through Oct. 29.

Season Passes are on sale now and for a limited time only include a free upgrade to a gold pass, which includes free season parking, three free tickets, and discounted cabana rentals.